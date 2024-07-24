A trademark filing for a revised Mazda logo has surfaced on the website of Japan's patent and trademark information office, indicating that a new look is coming to Mazda cars, at least as far as the logo is concerned.

First spotted by Japanese website Chizai Watch, the trademark was filed by Mazda on July 11 and published on July 24.

The revised logo features the traditional pair of wings shaped like a letter M in an oval, but has a flat design instead of the three-dimensional appearance of the current logo.

A version of the current logo is shown below.

2025 Mazda3

More and more automakers are updating their logo designs in a similar fashion, as the flat design is more suited to digital mediums, including in in-car displays like digital gauge clusters and infotainment screens. The flat design also makes it easier for designers to place the logo on more varied surfaces.

Other examples included revised logos from Mini in 2017, Volkswagen in 2019, and Ford in 2023.

Should Mazda adopt the revised logo, it isn't clear when it might first appear on a vehicle. However, a rollout synchronized with refreshes and redesigns of Mazda's lineup seems likely.