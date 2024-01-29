We drove the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and found the luxury crossover SUV has aged with grace. Despite debuting six years ago, the Stelvio's design has stood the test of time while its front seats are among the most comfortable in any small crossover on sale today. Technology isn't this crossover's strong suit, but driving dynamics make up for the dated infotainment system.

The refreshed Aston Martin Vantage continued its strip-tease campaign ahead of the car's debut on Feb. 12. An image revealing the car's strong character lines, update mirror housings, and flared rear fenders teased a more muscular Aston.

Jeep added a 35-inch tire option to the two-door Wrangler for the first time. The Xtreme 35 Tire Package joins the lineup after previously only being available on the four-door Wrangler. The larger tire option will only be available on Rubicon and Willys models, which means a 2.0-liter turbo-4 under the hood.

