Jeep is adding 35-inch tires to the two-door Wrangler for the first time.

Stellantis on Wednesday announced a new Xtreme 35 Tire Package that adds these bigger tires, previously available only on four-door Wrangler models, to 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models equipped with the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. It's not available with the 3.6-liter V-6, and Jeep doesn't offer the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain for two-door models.

The BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires are mounted on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels. The package also includes a reinforced tailgate mount for the spare tire, a 4.56:1 axle ratio, and a 1.5-inch lift kit with specially tuned shocks. Jeep includes the same upgrades with the Xtreme Recon Package that adds 35s to four-door Wrangler Willys, Rubicon, and Rubicon 392 models.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-door with Xtreme 35 Tire Package

The 35s provide 12.6 inches of ground clearance, as well as approach, breakover, and departure angles of 47.2 degrees, 32.4 degrees, and 40.4 degrees, respectively, according to Jeep. The automaker also claims the ability to ford water up to 34.0 inches deep.

The Xtreme 35 Tire Package is a $4,495 option on Wrangler Willys and Rubicon two-door models with the turbo-4 engine, which start at $41,985 and $49,285, respectively, including a mandatory $1,895 destination charge. The package is standard on the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X two-door, again when equipped with the turbo-4 engine. The Rubicon X starts at $64,190 with destination.

Customers can order the Wrangler Rubicon two-door with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package starting now; the package will be available to order for Willys models later in the quarter. Production of Wrangler two-door models with 35s is scheduled to start in March at Jeep's Toledo, Ohio, plant.