We spotted the 2026 Audi Q9, the Apple car has been delayed again, and the 2024 Porsche Macan EV debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2026 Audi Q9 broke cover for the first time. The three-row crossover luxury SUV will sit atop the lineup to rival the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. The early prototype featured split headlights and a massive grille. Visible exhaust tips confirmed there's an internal-combustion engine under the hood. Expect a debut in 2025.

Lucid teased its Tesla Model Y rival. The compact electric crossover SUV teaser came during a ceremony for an expansion of Lucid's plant in Casa Grande, Arizona. CEO Peter Rawlinson said the Project Midsize will arrive in "few years" and engineering prototypes already exist.

The Apple car reportedly will now launch in 2028, which is two years later than previously thought. The car will no longer deliver true self-driving capability and will instead feature a Level 2 automated driver-assist hands-free driving system.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade began testing on public roads. Covered in heavy camouflage, the prototype revealed the redesigned Palisade will sport a boxy design similar to that of the new Santa Fe crossover. A debut is expected in 2025.

The electric 2024 Porsche Macan debuted with a starting price of $80,450. The electric model will ride a new EV platform and slot alongside the gas-powered Macan in the U.S. for the time being.