Porsche has been spotted testing an updated 911 GT3, in the car's more civilized Touring guise. The refreshed track star is expected to receive only the mildest of tweaks, one of which will be a fully digital gauge cluster.

The current fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata is almost a decade old, but a successor is nowhere in sight. Instead, Mazda plans more updates for the car. The 2024 model year will receive updates to the exterior, interior, and mechanicals.

Alfa Romeo is close to launching its first electric vehicle, a subcompact crossover riding on a platform from parent company Stellantis. It debuts in April, and Alfa Romeo has revealed the first photos of the newcomer, which will go by the name Milano.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

