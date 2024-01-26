Porsche's latest 911 GT3 Touring only arrived for the 2022 model year but an updated version has been spotted testing.

The update looks to be a mild one and likely coincides with the planned update for the full 992-generation range. Also out testing are updated versions of the Carrera, Carrera Cabriolet, Carrera GTS, Targa, Turbo, Turbo S, and regular GT3.

The first members of the updated 911 range, referred to internally as the 992.2 generation, should start arriving shortly. They should arrive as 2025 models in the U.S.

Key among the updates will be a revised dash sporting a fully digital instrument cluster, similar to what's in the Taycan and updated 2024 Cayenne.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

For the updated 911 GT3 Touring, tweaks to the front and rear fascias are also likely, judging by the camouflage gear. A key change will be the integration of the front turn signals within the headlights instead of on the front fascia, as is currently the case.

The headlights also get Porsche's latest matrix LED design, featuring four individual projectors instead of the single main unit used in the current design. The new design, which debuted on the 2024 Cayenne, delivers a more precise light pattern and increased brightness, according to Porsche.

It isn't clear what Porsche has planned for the mechanical bits, but a slight uptick in power is normally included with such updates. The GT3 Touring currently comes with a 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering a peak 502 hp. Power goes to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic or 6-speed manual.

Hybrid technology will be available on some variants in the updated 911 range, though likely not the GT3. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in 2022 said the 911's hybrid system will be similar to the system in the former 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, and not a plug-in hybrid system like in the 918 Spyder hypercar. That means there won't be a plug, and any electric motor-generator(s) will purely be used to support the gas engine and recover energy under braking.