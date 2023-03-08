Porsche has ruled out an electric 911, at least for now, but hybrid technology is definitely in the cards, starting with the current 992 generation.

When the 992 911 undergoes its mid-cycle facelift in the next 12-18 months, some variants will receive electrified powertrains.

One of them is expected to be the 911 Turbo S, and a facelifted version has been spotted again in prototype form. The prototypes being tested may look like the current 911 Turbo S, but the yellow sticker on some of them is an industry requirement for electrified test cars in some countries, including Porsche's home of Germany.

The spy video suggests there's a lot of work to be done still. The tester bounces around and looks downright unruly as it's flung around the Nürburgring, likely due to extra weight from all the hybrid components. It's thought the extra space required for all the hardware was one of the reasons the footprint of the 992 generation was made larger than the previous 991.

According to our source, the 911 Turbo S hybrid will use a 400-volt electrical system instead of an 800-volt system like the Taycan battery-electric car. The higher voltage system is better suited to rapid charging, which isn't necessary for a hybrid whose battery is much smaller than an EV's battery.

Rather than a complex and heavy plug-in hybrid setup, the Turbo S hybrid is likely to run a more conventional hybrid system with an electric motor to aid the engine and recover energy.

Expect the electric motor to be integrated with the transmission. Former 911 chief August Achleitner told Motor Authority in a 2019 interview that the 992-generation 911's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is the same unit used in hybrid versions of the Panamera.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The updated 911 Turbo S will also feature some styling tweaks. Looking at the prototypes reveals new designs for the taillights and exhaust tips. The front fascia is also expected to be updated, and new internals for the headlights are expected.

Look for the updated 911 Turbo S to debut late this year or early next. It should arrive alongside an updated 911 Carerra, which is also expected to offer a hybrid option.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.