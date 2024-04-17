BMW is rumored to be planning a second facelift for its current 3-Series to extend the car's life until a successor, still with gas engines, is launched around 2027.

That will give the current 3-Series a lifespan of nine years, which is about two years longer than the typical BMW product cycle. An electric sedan in the 3-Series segment based on the Neue Klasse platform is known to be arriving around 2026, likely badged as an i3, which suggests BMW may lead its next 3-Series family with an EV first, with the gas model to follow.

Adding some credibility to the rumors is the sighting of an updated BMW Alpina B3 out testing in prototype form. The Alpina B3 is a tuned version of the 3-Series, and like the BMW sedan on which it is based it was given an initial update for the 2023 model year.

The B3's second update is expected to arrive later this year as a 2025 model. The date is likely when we'll see BMW also introduce a second update for the 3-Series. Camouflage gear points to revised fascias at both ends, and not much else.

2025 BMW Alpina B3 second facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

That fits with rumors that suggests the second update for the 3-Series will only introduce minimal changes on the outside. The focus is expected to be on the interior which is rumored to be getting better materials and possibly some updates to the interface. Tweaks to the powertrains are also expected, with some engines becoming more powerful and others losing a few horsepower to meet latest emissions rules.

The current B3 packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 borrowed from the M3, with Alpina's version of the engine delivering 488 hp. Alpina also offers a diesel option in some markets, in a separate model labeled the D3 S. In both cases there's an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard.

The B3 currently isn't sold in the U.S. It isn't clear whether that will change with the updated version. Stay tuned.