BMW is just weeks out from unveiling a new generation of its top-selling X3 compact crossover.

Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted for more than a year and BMW this week released its own photos of prototypes to mark the sign off on development. The new X3 is expected to start sales later this year as a 2025 model in the U.S.

The vehicle sticks with gas engines, though a separate electric variant serving as a replacement for the current iX3 sold overseas is due next year. It will ride on BMW's Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform and feature distinct styling to the gas-powered X3. Prototypes for the electric crossover have also been spotted and BMW previewed the design just last month with the Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

The gas-powered X3 will feature an updated version of the current-generation's CLAR platform, which means rear-wheel drive with the option of all-wheel drive. A wider track is present, and rigidity of the chassis and body have both been increased. Look for 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 3.0-liter turbo inline-6 engines, in both cases with an 8-speed automatic transmission and mild-hybrid technology as standard. Plug-in hybrid power will also be on offer, including potentially in the next X3 M.

2025 BMW X3 prototype

The exterior design is a clear evolution of the current model's lines, though the front end appears to be slightly longer and the grille sitting slightly higher. A photo of the interior shows a simple dash with floating screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub, plus a small nub for the gear selector, as seen in the latest BMWs. The infotainment system will be iDrive Version 9.0.

Technologies like electronically controlled dampers, automated parking systems, and various other electronic driver-assist systems will be included, either as standard or available, BMW has confirmed.

Production should be handled at BMW Group's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where the current X3 is built. The electric variant on the Neue Klasse platform is confirmed by BMW for production at a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Neue Klasse EVs will also be built at existing BMW plants in Germany and China, starting in 2026, and in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, starting in 2027.