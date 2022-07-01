A prototype for a redesigned BMW X3 has been spotted for the first time. The new crossover will be the fourth generation of the top-selling nameplate.

The current X3 arrived in 2017 as 2018 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2022. In BMW tradition we should see this redesigned X3 arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model. A redesigned version of the related X4 should arrive about a year after this X3.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can see that the proportions will be very similar to the current generation, albeit slightly more rounded. The shape of the headlights can clearly be seen and the grille looks to be taking on a taller design, although the camouflage gear has been applied to make the grille look similar to the current X3's grille.

We can't spot the interior but an uncluttered dash with floating screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub should be present, as seen in the latest BMWs including the recently updated 2023 3-Series.

2025 BMW X3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The platform will be an updated version of the current X3's CLAR design, which means rear-wheel drive with the option of all-wheel drive. Look for turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 and 3.0-liter inline-6 engines, in both cases with standard mild-hybrid technology. Plug-in hybrid powertrains should also be on offer, including potentially in the next X3 M.

The current X3 offers an electric iX3 option outside the U.S. While the iX3 uses a modified version of the CLAR platform, the next iX3, which we should see in the U.S., is expected to use BMW Group's Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform which will spawn its first model in 2025. The first model is expected to be an electric version of the next 3-Series.

Production of the redesigned X3 should be handled at BMW Group's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where the current X3 is built. It's possible the electric version will be built at a BMW Group plant under construction in Debrecen, Hungary, which will build Neue Klasse vehicles.

The X3 is a vehicle BMW won't want to mess around with. BMW in 2021 managed to sell 75,858 examples in the U.S. alone, making it the automaker's most popular vehicle here.