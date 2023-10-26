The Porsche Taycan is about to come in for a mid-cycle update, as evidenced by prototypes spotted in the wild.

The fully electric Taycan first arrived as a sedan for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader and Sport Turismo wagon body styles for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The updated Taycan is expected to arrive for the 2025 model year, meaning a market launch next year is likely.

The prototypes reveal subtle changes at both ends. Changes include revised fascias front and rear with new vent designs, as well as new wheel patterns. There are also new internals for the matrix LED headlights featuring four individual LED elements. The new design, which delivers a more precise light pattern as well as double the brightness of the outgoing version, according to Porsche, made its debut this year on the updated 2024 Cayenne.

It isn't clear if any powertrain changes are planned but a new battery chemistry could potentially lead to increased range, power discharge capability, or both. Porsche will also likely have some software tweaks, as the automaker has added minor software updates each successive year since the Taycan's launch.

Performance in the Taycan currently tops out with the Turbo S grade whose output registers at 616 hp (750 hp temporarily), or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of around 162 mph.

Depending on the grade, Taycan buyers also have two battery options: 79.2 and 93.4 kwh.

With the updated Taycan, there is expected to be a new range-topping option. Rumors point to the new grade being a Taycan Turbo GT with close to 1,000 hp generated by a three-motor powertrain (the Taycan's powertrains currently top out at two motors).

With that much power, the Taycan could potentially accelerate quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid, which hits 60 mph in around two seconds. We may also be looking at a new Nürburgring lap record for a production EV.

Tesla has managed a time of 7:25.231 with a Model S Plaid equipped with its available Track Package, and Rimac set the current lap record with its Nevera clocking a 7:05:298 in the summer.