After revealing its new Taycan Sport Turismo in GTS form last fall, Porsche has now shown the spicy electric wagon in more grades.

The list includes the base, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S grades, and they'll be available in the first markets starting this spring, though timing and price information for the U.S. market are yet to be confirmed.

The GTS Sport Turismo is confirmed to start U.S. deliveries in the spring and is priced from $134,650, including destination.

The Taycan's Sport Turismo body style is a wagon counterpart to the Taycan sedan, with both versions featuring the same ride height and road-biased performance tuning. Naturally the wagon adds more interior space, including more headroom at the rear and 15.7 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats in place and 42.8 cubic feet when folded flat.

Another cool feature is the panoramic roof with electrochromic glass. The roof is divided into nine sections that can be individually controlled, from transparent to opaque.

The base grade has a single motor at the rear axle that's rated at 402 hp with the standard 79.2-kilowatt-hour battery and 469 hp with the 93.4-kwh Performance Battery Plus option. Next up is the 4S which offers 522 hp with the standard battery and 563 hp with the bigger battery.

Other grades come standard with the bigger battery. In the GTS you're looking at 590 hp, and in the Turbo and Turbo S you're looking at up to 670 and 750 hp, respectively.

Porsche also offers a Cross Turismo body style, which is also a wagon but with 0.78 inches of extra ground clearance, underbody plastic cladding, and standard air suspension. The Cross Turismo is offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, and its drive mode selector also has a Gravel mode for unpaved and dirt roads.