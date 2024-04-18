Audi's A6 E-Tron electric midsize sedan due for a reveal later this year will spawn both S and RS versions aimed at performance fans.

A prototype for the S6 E-Tron has already been spotted and this week we have our first spy shots of a prototype for the RS 6 E-Tron performance flagship.

The prototype may look like the regular A6 E-Tron but a closer inspection reveals details like widened fenders, a large rear diffuser, lowered suspension, and a large brake package with possibly carbon-ceramic rotors—all features typical of an RS model. The front fascia design also looks similar to what's bound for the updated E-Tron GT due late this year or early next.

A concept of the A6 E-Tron shown in 2021 packed a 100-kwh battery and dual-motor powertrain good for 469 hp. However, any RS version will likely pack much more horsepower. A figure well over 700 hp is likely.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept - 2021 Shanghai auto show

The A6 E-Tron, and thus the S and any future RS version, has been designed around Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular EV platform for high-volume luxury models. The platform debuted earlier this year in the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron and 2024 Porsche Macan compact crossovers.

The A6 E-Tron should debut late this year or early next, likely together with the S6 E-Tron version. The RS version will should trail them by about a year. An arrival for the 2026 model year in the U.S. is likely.

Audi is also working on an A6 Avant E-Tron wagon, and this body style should also receive the RS treatment.

What about the gas-powered RS 6? The 2025 RS 6 Avant GT unveiled in February is thought to be the final one. However, Audi is working on a new generation of the A7 which this time is expected to have both Sportback hatch and Avant wagon body styles, and both of these should have their own RS versions.