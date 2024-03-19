After several delays, Audi's Q6 E-Tron has finally arrived, in both regular and sporty SQ6 E-Tron guises. It's confirmed to start sales in the U.S. late this year as a 2025 model, and specifications for this market will be announced closer to that on-sale date.

The Q6 E-Tron is an electric compact crossover that serves as a plusher alternative to top-sellers in the segment like the Tesla Model Y. It's the corporate cousin to the recently revealed 2024 Porsche Macan that starts at about $80,000. Audi hasn't revealed U.S. pricing for the Q6 E-Tron, but a slight discount to the pricing of the Macan is likely.

Both vehicles ride on Volkswagen Group's new PPE modular platform designed for high-volume cars from the automaker's premium brands. The automaker has the older MEB platform for mainstream brands. The standard battery for the U.S. will be a 100-kwh unit (94.4-kwh gross capacity), and dual-motor all-wheel drive will also be standard across the range.

The Q6 E-tron will come with 422 hp and a boost mode that lifts output temporarily to 456 hp. The SQ6 E-Tron will come with corresponding numbers of 483 hp and 510 hp. Audi estimates a 0-60 mph time of five seconds for the Q6 E-Tron and 4.2 seconds for the SQ6 E-Tron. The top speeds are 130 mph and 143 mph, respectively.

Like the Macan, the Q6 E-Tron features an 800-volt electrical system. This facilitates charging at rates of up to 270 kw. Additionally, the system has been designed to offer so-called bank charging when only 400-volt charging stations are available. The process essentially splits the 800-volt battery into two 400-volt segments and speeds up charging. In optimal conditions, owners can expect a 10-80% charge in 21 minutes, Audi said.

A CCS connector and Plug & Charge will be featured, and eventually the Q6 E-Tron will adopt Tesla's NACS connector for North America, which enable it to use some of Tesla's charging network. There's no EPA range estimates yet but Audi said the most efficient versions will deliver more than 300 miles.

The Q6 E-Tron measures 187.8 inches long, or just slightly more than the Model Y. Inside there's plenty of space for five, plus 18.5 cubic feet of luggage space. This can be expanded to 53.9 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. A front trunk adds an extra 2.2 cubic feet.

For the dash, a curved panel is angled toward the driver and integrates an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. A head-up display with augmented reality will be available, and buyers will also be able to opt for a 10.9-inch screen facing the front passenger. The passenger screen will be able to stream films and provide access to the navigation.

The infotainment system is a new Android-based design developed by Cariad, VW Group's software division. It features its own app store. Cariad has also developed a feature for the Q6 E-Tron that will let owners change the light signatures of the daytime running lights for both the headlights and taillights.

Production of the Q6 E-Tron is handled at a plant in Ingolstadt, Germany. A more coupe-like variant is planned, though not for the first year. The latter will carry the Sportback designation, just like the larger Q8 Sportback E-Tron.