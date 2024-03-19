Audi took the covers off the long-awaited Q6 E-Tron overnight. The electric compact crossover is a smidgen longer than the Tesla Model Y, and will start sales in the U.S. late this year both in regular and sporty SQ6 guises. A more coupe-like Sportback body style is also planned, but not for the first year of sales.

Mercedes-Benz AMG has revealed a new entry-level version of its GT sports car, the GT 43. It packs a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that relies on technology similar to what's found in modern Formula 1 cars to generate 416 hp. It also comes only with rear-wheel drive.

Bentley's first EV will now arrive almost two years later than originally planned. The automaker blamed software issues for the delay, and says it's still committed to exclusively offering EVs starting early next decade.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron and SQ6 E-Tron revealed

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 bows with 4-cylinder, RWD

Bentley's first EV delayed to late 2026

First drive: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe creeps up in size and utility

Fisker halts production, warns it may need bankruptcy protection

Review: 2024 VW ID.4 is the opening act it was supposed to be

2025 Mini John Cooper Works hot hatch spied

Review: 2024 Kia Sorento X-Pro aims for Kühl crowd

Audi committed to launching last gas-powered car in 2026

Trump promises 100% tariff on Mexico-built Chinese cars—EV or not