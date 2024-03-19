The Jeep Wrangler bids farewell to its V-8 option after the 2024 model year, with a limited-edition model as a last hurrah.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition is the last iteration of the Rubicon 392 grade. It adds a Warn winch rated at 8,000 pounds , a Mopar grille guard and rock sliders, a half-inch suspension lift that creates 11.6 inches of ground clearance and 34.5 inches of water-fording ability, and Final Edition hood and front fender decals.The Final Edition also includes the Xtreme 35 Tire Package, with 35-inch tires and bronze 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Inside, the Rubicon 392 Final Edition wears black nappa leather on its 12-way power front seats, with Mayan Gold stitching and Tupelo highlights, as well as a special shifter medallion and tailgate information plate. Jeep throws in a fold-out table, toolkit, and air compressor.

Unveiled in November 2020, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 taps a 6.4-liter V-8 for 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. Coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system with a 48:1 crawl ratio, the V-8 shoves the Wrangler from 0-60 mph in a factory-estimated 4.5 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds.

Jeep parent Stellantis is phasing out V-8 engines, though. The V-8 Dodge Charger and Challenger ended production after the 2023 model year; they will be replaced by a new Charger with turbo-6 and electric power. The Dodge Durango will lose its V-8 as it gets its own series of runout specials starting with the SRT 392 AlcHemi.

Jeep will limit production of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition to 3,700 units, including 3,300 for the U.S., 300 for Canada, and 100 for other markets. Prices start at $101,890.

The Wrangler lineup got a few updates for the 2024 model year, including a new infotainment system, standard side airbags, and some mechanical changes to enhance off-road capability. The current JL Wrangler will stick around for a few more years, with a replacement dubbed J70 arriving in 2028 with plug-in hybrid and all-electric power.