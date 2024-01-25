Stellantis is in the process of phasing out the V-8 across its brands, and the next vehicle to bid farewell to the engine appears to be the Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler currently offers a 470-hp 6.4-liter V-8 in its Rubicon 392 grade, and Jeep took to social media this week to post a teaser that confirms plans for a Rubicon 392 Final Edition.

The teaser depicts the bronze information plate that fits on the inside of the Wrangler's tailgate and is found on the current Rubicon 392.

However, the plate in the teaser shows a unique design that includes the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition name, plus a section dedicated to the 6.4-liter V-8 that's offered in the Wrangler.

Instagram post by Jeep - January 2024

Fellow Stellantis brand Dodge launched several Challenger and Charger special editions for 2023 to mark the end of those models and their V-8 engines. A similar run of special editions is also planned for the Durango, starting with the recently revealed 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi.

Additional Stellantis brands Maserati and Ram also bid farewell to the V-8, and Maserati launched special versions of the Ghibli and Levante for 2024 and while Ram launched a 1500 TRX Final Edition, also for 2024.

Like some of those other special editions, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition will likely boast an exclusive color and special touches in the cabin.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

An announcement is likely coming soon ahead of a potential debut at the 2024 Chicago auto show starting Feb. 8.

Look for the special Wrangler to arrive as a 2024 model. The 2024 Wrangler also receives updates that add both capability and value to the popular off-roader.

Jeep also announced this week that the two-door Wrangler can be ordered with 35-inch tires from the factory for the first time. The big tires will be added to the Wrangler Rubicon and Willys two-door models when optioned with the Xtreme 35 Tire Package.