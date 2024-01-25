Following a major update for 2024, the Chevrolet Silverado HD enters the 2025 model year with a new Trail Boss grade.

The grade, which is aimed at buyers who may do the occasional bit of off-roading, first appeared on the 2019 Silverado 1500. It was added to the Colorado for 2022 and now it's also available on the Silverado HD.

For more serious off-roaders, Chevy offers the ZR2 grade, which has been available on the Silverado HD since the truck's 2024 update.

In addition to the equipment from the Silverado HD's LT and LTZ grades, the Trail Boss brings goodies such as the Z71 suspension package with Rancho shocks, 20-inch wheels with BFGoodrich rubber, and various styling touches including red recovery hooks and backed-out fascias and badges.

The standard powertrain for the Trail Boss is the Silverado HD's 6.6-liter V-8, which is rated at 401 hp. The Silverado HD's available 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8, good for 470 hp, can also be ordered for the Trail Boss. In both cases the sole transmission is a 10-speed automatic.

Chevy is also introducing some minor tweaks to other Silverado HD grades for the 2025 model year. These include the addition of parking sensors as an available feature on the WT, Custom, and LT grades, and a standard feature on the ZR2. Adaptive cruise control has also been made standard on the High Country grade. Other changes include an available black styling pack for the Custom grade and new 20-inch wheels for the Midnight Edition.

The 2025 Silverado HD lineup will be available starting this summer. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.