Honda has stuck to its promise made during last fall's debut of the 2024 Prologue to deliver the electric midsize SUV for under $50,000.

The automaker on Thursday announced the 2024 Prologue is priced from $48,795, including a $1,395 destination charge. Also confirmed was the vehicle's maximum EPA-rated range estimate which comes in at 296 miles.

The Prologue lands at dealerships in March and is the most expensive vehicle in Honda's lineup, a title previously held by the racy Civic Type R. However, to help justify the steep price, Honda has generously equipped the Prologue, even in base form.

The list of standard features includes 19-inch wheels, heated front seats, a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, a wireless phone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Google built-in. Honda also includes a suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard, though the automaker hasn't detailed the list of features.

2024 Honda Prologue 2024 Honda Prologue 2024 Honda Prologue

The sole battery in the Prologue is an 85-kwh unit that enables DC fast-charging at rates of up to 150 kw, or enough to add 65 miles of range in around 10 minutes, according to Honda. There are two powertrains to choose from. The standard front-wheel-drive setup with a single motor is good for 212 hp and an available dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup is good for 288 hp.

The 296-mile range estimate is the maximum for the single-motor option. Adding the dual-motor powertrain, which costs $3,000, brings the maximum range estimate down to 281 miles.

The Prologue uses General Motors' Ultium EV platform and battery technology set. GM is also building the Prologue for Honda at a plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The plant is where GM builds the Ultium-based 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, whose dimensions are similar to those of the Prologue which measures 192 inches long and with a wheelbase of 121.8 inches. The Blazer EV is priced to start from about $56,000.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

Similarly, GM also builds the 2024 Acura ZDX, an electric midsize SUV that is more closely related to the Cadillac Lyriq. The ZDX is priced from $64,500, excluding destination.

Honda will eventually launch a new family of EVs based on an in-house platform, and some of those models will reach the U.S. Announced earlier this month during 2024 CES, the new family is known as the 0 (zero) series and will spawn a production version of the sleek Saloon concept shown during CES for the U.S. market in 2026.

Also due in 2026 will be an electric sedan from the new brand Afeela, which is a joint venture between Honda and Sony. A prototype of the Afeela sedan was also on show at CES. Honda will build the sedan at one of its plants in North America, likely in Ohio.