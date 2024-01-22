The 2024 Acura ZDX, the brand's first electric vehicle, is ready for reservation and carries a starting price of $64,500, excluding destination.

The price makes the ZDX the most expensive model in the Acura lineup. Next down the line is the MDX which starts at just over $50,000.

The ZDX is also $7,305 more expensive than the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, a vehicle whose Ultium platform and battery technology set are common to the ZDX. General Motors will also build the ZDX for Acura, likely at the same plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, where the Lyriq is built.

The base price nets buyers a ZDX A-Spec with a single motor at the rear axle. Adding a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system requires an additional $4,000. In both cases peak output is 340 hp.

2024 Acura ZDX

Buyers looking to add performance can opt for a ZDX Type S which comes with a standard dual-motor all-wheel-drive system good for an estimated 500 hp. The Type S is priced to start at $73,500, excluding destination. A performance wheel and tire package is available for the Type S and costs $1,000.

A 102-kwh battery is common to both grades and can be charged at up to 190 kw using a DC fast-charger, which Acura said can add around 80 miles of range in 10 minutes. At the ZDX's reveal last summer, Acura estimated a range of 325 miles for the ZDX with rear-wheel drive, 315 miles when equipped with all-wheel drive, and 288 miles when in Type S guise.

The ZDX is a midsize SUV measuring 197.7 inches long and fitting five seats split over two rows. Inside, there are digital screens for both the instrument cluster (11.0 inches) and infotainment hub (11.3 inches). Acura has confirmed built-in Google apps and services, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bang & Olufsen audio, and an automated driver-assist feature known as Hands Free Cruise. This last feature, which is similar to GM's Super Cruise, enables hands-free travel on up to 400,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada, though constant monitoring is still required by the driver.

The ZDX is slated to start deliveries in early spring and the first orders will be processed in mid-February. The ZDX's sales launch will mark the start of Acura's plan to offer EVs only via an online sales channel, with buyers able to complete the purchase at home or still at a dealership should they choose.