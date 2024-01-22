Audi's biggest SUV is the midsize Q7, which measures close to 200 inches long. However, the automaker has been spotted testing a full-size offering that's expected to launch next year wearing a Q9 badge.

Acura's first electric vehicle, the 2024 ZDX, has been priced. The midsize SUV is now the most expensive model in the Acura lineup, and it's also quite a bit more expensive than the Cadillac Lyriq, whose platform and battery it shares. The two vehicles are also expected to be built on the same production line.

Stellantis has provided details on its STLA Large platform, one of four modular platforms that will underpin the automaker's future EV lineup. It's also the platform destined for the upcoming Dodge Challenger/Charger successor. Among the details is confirmation that STLA Large has been designed to fit gas engines, either as standalone units or in hybrid configurations.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi Q9 full-size SUV spied for first time

2024 Acura ZDX EV is brand's most expensive vehicle

STLA Large EV platform set for 8 cars, supports gas engines

Review: 2024 BMW X6

VW came to the US 75 years ago

12 things to know about next-gen Honda EVs arriving in 2026

2027 Porsche Cayenne EV spy shots

Review: 2024 Honda Civic

Genesis X Snow Speedium hints at cold-weather EV performance

Rural EV charging incentivized in much of the US with Biden guidance