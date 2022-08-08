BMW's latest 4-Series family has an electric option in the form of the i4 hatchback. The car is a new addition to the BMW lineup for 2022 and in i4 M50 guise, it delivers up to 536 hp and is a hoot to drive.

MG is going electric in most markets where it operates, but its redesigned MG 7 sedan sticks with internal-combustion power. The handsome mid-sizer has been revealed with up to 254 hp, and we've heard more powerful plug-in hybrid options are on the way.

Land Rover's Range Rover Sport was redesigned for 2023, and soon the lineup will be expanded with the fire-breathing Range Rover Sport SVR variant. Yes, a new generation of one of our favorite performance SUVs is coming soon, and it will stick with V-8 power.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2022 BMW i4 M50 marks a fast start for M’s electric performance era

MG 7 returns as sexy mid-size sedan with internal-combustion power

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots and video: High-performance SUV almost ready

2023 Buick Envision review

VW Group picks Innoviz for lidar and perception software

Fisker Ocean One launch edition is sold out; pre-orders for Ocean Extreme start Nov. 18

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 35 spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming

Affordable electric cars? Here's the best EV SUVs under $50,000

1955 Maserati A6G/54 2000 Spyder by Zagato heads to auction

Arrival reportedly dropping Uber car project, electric bus plans