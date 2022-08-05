The Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements will go electric, the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor debuted, and 2023 marks the end for the Nissan Maxima. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Despite a recent report to the contrary, the Dodge Charger and Challenger replacement will be electric only with no V-8 engine option. With the Hellcats set to die after 2023, the V-8 is set to go extinct at Dodge. The electric muscle car is set to debut in 2024.

General Motors pushed back against dealerships looking to mark up high-demand models. The automaker threatened to limit the transfer of warranties and withhold future allocations if dealers facilitate the reselling of certain hot models within 12 months of delivery.

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor debuted as the most off-road capable model in the small truck lineup thanks to a raised ride height, all-terrain tires, and a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system. Ford says the off-road components won't adversely affect on-road drivability, payload, or towing capacity.

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton became part owner of the National Football League's Denver Broncos. Hamilton joined a contingent of owners that bought the Broncos for a record $4.65 billion in June.

The Nissan Maxima will drive into the sunset after 2023, at least in its current form. The automaker told employees and suppliers the sporty sedan will cease production in mid-2023, but it might return for the electric era.