After a development period that seemed like forever, the first Rimac Nevera has finally been delivered. The first of the electric hypercars went to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg.

2023 Ferrari 296 GT3 race car

Ferrari revealed the 296 GT3 race car designed to replace the hugely successful 488 GT3 from 2023. The car is closely related to the 296 GTB but skips the road car's hybrid components.

2023 Genesis G90

The Genesis G90 has been redesigned for the 2023 model year, and this week we learned pricing will start close to $90,000. The good news is the G90 comes with a long list of standard features to help justify the steep price tag.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Maybach electric vehicles are coming soon. The first will be an extra-plush version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and a prototype was spotted this week.

2025 BMW X3 plug-in hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Also spotted this week was a prototype for a redesigned BMW X3, this one equipped with plug-in hybrid power. Expect evolutionary styling, a more advanced interior, and the choice of internal-combustion or electric powertrains.

2024 Cadillac electric compact crossover spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac was also spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year.

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

Ford revealed a new Tremor package for the Maverick. The package makes the compact pickup truck more capable when heading off-road, thanks to suspension upgrades and additional electronic driver-assist features.

Porsche Cayenne convertible concept

And finally, Porsche revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for the original Cayenne. Porsche even got around to building a one-off example during the convertible's design phase, but the project never proceeded from there.