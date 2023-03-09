Ferrari is just over a week out from making its return to top-level endurance racing with the new 499P LMH. The return will take place at the 1000 Miles of Sebring, the race that serves as the opening round of the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Maybach electric vehicles are coming, and soon. The first will be an extra-plush version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, and a revealing prototype has just been spotted.

Airstream recently teamed up with Studio F. A. Porsche, the design studio founded by the designer of the original Porsche 911, to create a concept for the travel trailer of the future. The resulting design is smaller than your typical camper and features several firsts for an Airstream.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari returns to top-level endurance racing this month after 50 years

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV spy shots

Airstream and Studio F. A. Porsche show trailer aimed at EV towing

Dodge Durango recalled for rear spoiler that can detach

US-built 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV priced from $79,050

NHTSA investigating Tesla Model Y steering wheel detachment

Customizable home screen makes BMW iDrive interface easier to use

Hyundai Kona vs Tucson: Crossover SUV Comparison

Self-propelled Lightship L1 travel trailer is ideal for EV towing

Optimized air suspension could aid EV range, protect batteries