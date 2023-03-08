Mercedes-Benz has only just launched the 2023 EQS SUV, a full-size electric SUV sharing a platform and other technologies with the EQS hatchback. However, the automaker is now ready to add a smaller sibling to the EQS SUV in the form of the EQE SUV.

New for 2023, the EQE SUV will reach showrooms in the spring with a starting price of $79,050, Mercedes announced on Wednesday. That's only a small premium to the $76,050 starting price of the related EQE sedan. Both figures include a $1,150 destination charge.

There are two different EQE SUV grades available at that starting price. Buyers will be able to choose between a 350+ grade with a single motor at the rear generating a peak 288 hp, or a 350 4Matic grade with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, rated the same 288 hp as the 350+ but with more torque. EPA-range estimates haven't been published but adding all-wheel drive typically reduces range in EVs.

There will also be three trim levels to choose from: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Even the entry-level Premium trim offers a lot of features as standard. These include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, navigation, park assist, heated front seats, a panorama glass roof, Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos, and an ambient lighting package.

A more powerful 500 4Matic grade with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 536 hp will also be available, and is priced from $90,650 with the destination charge.

Buyers seeking further performance will be able to opt for an AMG-enhanced EQE SUV. This version will come with 617 hp as standard and 677 hp when equipped with an available Dynamic Plus Package. Availability and pricing for the AMG haven't been announced.

Part of the purchase also includes free charging thanks to a parntership between Mercedes and Electrify America. EQE SUV buyers receive an unlimited number of 30–minute DC fast charging sessions via the Electrify America network for free for the first two years of an account being activated.

Production of the EQE SUV is handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the EQS SUV is built.