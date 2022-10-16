Hot on the heels of the fully electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV that just went on sale, Mercedes has revealed a smaller, more dynamic alternative in the form of the 2023 EQE SUV.

The EQE SUV will go on sale in 2023 as a 2023 model. An AMG-enhanced EQE SUV was revealed on Sunday alongside the regular model and is confirmed to be arrive as a 2024 model, though whether it will be available next year as well hasn't been announced.

The EQE SUV will come in 350+, 350 4Matic, and 500 4Matic grades in the U.S., and eventually the AMG grade as well.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Pricing information will be announced closer to next year's market launch.

While the EQS SUV targets the full-size segment and should appeal to large families thanks to its third-row seats, the EQE SUV targets more mainstream buyers with its mid-size stature and two rows of seats. The length is 191.6 inches, making the EQE SUV about 7.0 inches shorter than a Tesla Model X, but its wheelbase at 119.3 inches is almost 3.0 inches longer than on the Tesla, resulting in generous room. Legroom at the rear is a spacious 40.5 inches.

As the name suggests, the EQE SUV is the high-riding counterpart to the EQE sedan that also arrives for 2023. Both use Mercedes' EVA modular EV platform that that also features in the EQS hatch and EQS SUV. In the EQE SUV, the platform supports a 90.6-kwh battery that can be charged from 10-80% capacity in about 32 minutes using a DC fast charger. Mercedes hasn't provided a quote for range.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The 350+ grade will come with a single motor at the rear generating a peak 288 hp. The 350 4Matic grade will come with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, rated the same 288 hp as the 350+ but with more torque. The 500 4Matic will also have a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, this time with 536 hp.

Buyers seeking ultimate performance will want to wait for the AMG EQE SUV. It will offer 617 hp as standard from a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, and 677 hp when equipped with an available Dynamic Plus Package. With the pack equipped, the AMG EQE SUV will hustle to 60 mph from rest in an estimated 3.4 seconds. Top speed as standard will be 137 mph and 149 mph with the Dynamic Plus Package.

When it comes to handling, the EQE SUV rides on air suspension as standard. Adaptive dampers and all-wheel steering are available and well worth it for buyers that enjoy a spirited drive now and again. The AMG EQE SUV gets the lot as standard and adds active roll stabilization, together with specific AMG tuning for the air suspension. The AMG also boasts a powerful brake package consisting of six-piston calipers with 16.3-inch rotors up front and single-piston calipers with 14.9-inch rotors at the rear. Even bigger carbon-ceramic rotors are available for those who need it.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE SUV

The exterior of the EQE SUV follows the familiar, aerodynamically honed styling Mercedes has introduced across its EQ range of EVs. The look is somewhat innocuous, though for some buyers that may be an advantage. Buyers looking for a vehicle in this segment that stands out will want to inspect the BMW iX or Cadillac Lyriq.

The design of the AMG EQE SUV looks almost identical to the regular version, save for the vertical strips in the pseudo grille and the larger wheels (19-inch wheels standard on regular model and 21 on AMG) and brakes. One new design detail for Mercedes is the application of an AMG badge on the hood instead of the traditional Mercedes star. The star still sits on the grille and tailgate, though.

The interior of the EQE SUV is a match for the EQE sedan, and is also very close to the interiors of the EQS and EQS SUV. Up front is Mercedes' fully digital dash, known as the Hyperscreen, which is an available feature. Here, a series of digital screens are housed under a single glass cover. The standard setup is a more conventional design with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a separate 12.8-inch screen for the infotainment. In both cases the infotainment is Mercedes' own MBUX system.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

The AMG adds bolstered seats to better hug you during fast cornering. There are also AMG logos throughout the cabin, along with contrast stitching, a sports steering wheel, and illuminated door sill plates with “AMG” lettering. A specific AMG sound also beams into the cabin, with the intensity changing depending on the selected drive mode.

Production of the EQE SUV will be handled at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the EQS SUV is built.