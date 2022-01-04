Behold the BMW iX M60, the closest thing yet to a BMW M electric SUV.

Set to land at dealerships this June as a 2023 model, the iX M60 will offer buyers a dual-motor powertrain good for 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.

You'll need to initiate launch control to get the full force of the iX M60, and when you do you can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in about 3.6 seconds. The top speed is 155 mph.

2023 BMW iX M60

In normal mode, the iX M60's powertrain generates 532 hp and 749 lb-ft, which should be plenty for most buyers.

The battery is an 111-kilowatt-hour unit that BMW estimates at 280 miles of range, though driving the vehicle in anger for extended periods will surely reduce that figure. When it comes time for charging, 35 minutes is all that's needed for a 10-80% charge when using a high-speed charger at 250 kilowatts.

Other features include adaptive air suspension, an M Sport styling package, and M Sport brakes. The iX M60 also comes standard with 21-inch wheels (22-inch available) and many other features that are normally available on the iX range, including laser headlights, voice and gesture control, a panoramic roof, Bowers & Wilkins audio, and surround-view camera.

Like all iX grades, the iX M60 features aluminum space-frame construction for the body, along with targeted use of materials such as carbon fiber-reinforced plastic to increase rigidity without adding too much weight. CRFP is found mostly around the passenger cell, forming what BMW refers to as the Carbon Cage. This has helped keep weight relatively low for a mid-size electric crossover, with the iX M60's curb weight coming in at 5,769 pounds.

The iX starts sales in the U.S. shortly, though only in an xDrive50 grade that is priced to start from $84,195 while the M60 grade will start from $106,095, both prices include destination.

The iX M60 isn't the only M-badged electric vehicle headed to dealerships. BMW also has an i4 M50 on the way.