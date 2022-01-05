The Rivian R1T bested the competition to be named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022. It took on a field of eight finalists, and came out on top after a shockingly brief argument among our editors.

Each of the nominees brought elements to the competition that we liked.

Those finalists were the most diverse we’ve had to date. With electric luxury sedans from both a startup and a stalwart of the industry to a blown V-8 hooked to a manual transmission, there was something for everyone.

In a perfect world the Rivian R1T would incorporate aspects from our other finalists. It’s a flight of fancy, but it’s fun to think about.

Follow along as we piece together the 2022 Frankencar, a vehicle with the best bits from the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 finalists.

Rivian R1T, R1S chassis Lucid Air body structure and battery pack 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Powertrain

The powertrain for the 2022 Frankencar combines internal combustion and electric elements. It’s a hybrid of sorts, but in a very different, if not impossible, way. We want instant torque, so let’s start with the Rivian R1T’s quad electric motors, but up the output to the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance model’s 1,111 hp. For best fast charging, we’ll wire in the Lucid’s 800-volt electric architecture. Of course, we’d want the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range model’s 521 miles of EPA-rated range.

Since we #GiveAShift, we’d somehow bake in the 6-speed manual transmission from the Cadillac Blackwings with their clean throws and easy-to-modulate clutch engagement. Yes, we know electric powertrains don’t need a multi-speed transmission or require a clutch, but this is a fantasy, so let us have this.

On that note, we also appreciate the throaty bark of a large displacement V-8. The days of growling V-8s will end with electric powertrains, but artificial engine sounds are piped into gas-powered cars, so why not an EV as well? For the Frankencar, we’ll choose the loud battle cry produced by the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. For those special moments.

2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T 2022 Rivian R1T

Styling

For this exercise we would keep the Rivian R1T’s exterior design. Its innovative packaging could only be achieved by taking a clean-sheet approach to the design possibilities of an electric vehicle. It sports dimensions more inline with a Honda Ridgeline than a Ford F-150, which makes it easier to maneuver in a parking lot. But it still has a 54.0-inch composite bed with underfloor storage to haul stuff securely. Its charging port is located in the front bumper on the driver side, which makes it easy to pull up to a charging station while hauling a trailer. The killer app, the gear tunnel mounted behind the cab, must stay. With 11.6-cubic feet of water-tight storage and the ability to hold up to 300 lb of gear, it’s the R1T’s ace in the hole.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Dynamics

The Rivian R1T offers impressive dynamics for a vehicle that weighs nearly 7,000 lb, but it can’t take a corner like the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Perhaps some combination of the Caddy’s magnetic dampers and the McLaren-style hydraulic suspension could give the Frankencar the CT4-V Blackwing’s agility. We’ll also take the Caddy’s steering response and telepathic feel.

2022 Rivian R1T

That gives us the handling, but we also want to retain the Rivian’s off-road capability and air springs With up to 6.5 inches of travel thanks to the air suspension, the R1T can go as low as 7.9 inches or increase its ground clearance to 14.4 inches. We’d have to extend the travel so it could drop another few inches to get the on-road handling we want while retaining the tall ride height. The standard All-Purpose mode provides a rather tall 11.5 inches of clearance, and with no transfer case or differential bits hanging down, the Rivian can take lines other vehicles simply can’t.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 2022 Rivian R1T

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has the most technologically advanced and best appointed interior, hands down. The available Hyperscreen features a 56.0-inch glass panel on the dashboard that covers three screens. The various screens show scores of information, including augmented reality, but Senior Editor Bengt Halvorson found the interface overwhelming, distracting, and migraine inducing. I thought the Rivian’s simplified interior trimmed in ash wood was refreshing, with its warm and inviting feel. Your mileage may vary, but there’s no arguing the quality of the Benz’s interior, which sports leathered-covered everything, real wood, and if you’re into that sort of thing, enough ambient LED lighting to rival a Virgin Airlines jumbo jet. It’s the old-luxury benchmark. We’d mix in the rear seat leg and headroom of the Lucid Air for passenger comfort. Some of the creative storage solutions from the Rivian, such as the sun glasses cubby under the front seat, we’d bring to the Frankencar.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Value

The R1T costs $67,500, which is appropriate for what you get. In fact, it seems downright reasonable compared to an $80,000 Jeep Wrangler. But in our make-believe scenario the Frankencar would be priced like the Hyundai Elantra N, which costs just $32,925.

And there it is. Our Frankencar is essentially a Rivian R1T with all its capability and utility, but with faster charging and a better electrical architecture, even more power (as if it needs it), a manual transmission (we’re creating a ridiculous monster, stick with us), the ability to sound the battle cry of a large displacement V-8 engine when desired, the steering feel and corning capability of the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, the high-tech and old-world luxury of the EQS’s cabin, and the compact car price of the Hyundai Elantra N.

Someone flip some switches, power up the tubes, and get this metal patient on the table to bring it to life.