Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup.

Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 award or not, it's a winner for anyone who gets behind the wheel.

Why the CT5-V Blackwing made it to the short list of nominees for this year's award isn't hard to explain. A supercharged V-8 sends big power to the rear wheels through an available manual transmission, and it's all topped by fantastic suspension tuning, big brakes, track-ready cooling, and sticky tires. It's real, it's glorious, and it's a Cadillac.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The powertrain is an evolution of the stout engine that has appeared in the Corvette Z06, Cadillac CTS-V, and Camaro ZL1. It starts with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic provides quick, crisp shifts, but we prefer the available 6-speed manual that Cadillac makes even better with no-lift shifts and active rev matching.

The powertrain may be the star of the show, but the magnetic dampers are also worth writing home about. In Comfort mode, they're a perfect combination of taut and livable. In Sport, Track, and V modes, the dampers stiffen up and control the hefty 4,142-lb sport sedan with impressive poise and composure, especially when you consider its long 116.0-inch wheelbase.

Inside, the CT5-V Blackwing feels and looks more special than more pedestrian CT5s, with a 12 o’clock stripe on the steering wheel, carbon-fiber trim, and supportive leather sport seats with adjustable bolsters. Things get even nicer with available high-performance front bucket seats, diamond-stitched semi-aniline leather, and synthetic suede for the headliner, doors, steering wheel, and shift knob.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

But it's not all roses. Everything we take issue with regarding lesser CT5s is here. The styling is controversial (have you seen the C-pillar?), the interior simply put isn't as upscale as the BMW M5's, and the trunk is embarrassingly small.

Will the supercharged V-8, manual transmission, and well-sorted suspension be enough to put the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing over the top as Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022? Check back Jan. 3 when we reveal the winner, along with the champs from our sister sites, The Car Connection, and Green Car Reports.