BMW on Tuesday unveiled a new range-topping version of its M5 super sedan.

Offered for the 2022 model year only, the new variant, dubbed the M5 CS, reaches dealerships in the second half of 2021 with a starting price of $142,995, including destination. Its arrival places the M5 alongside other M cars that have received the CS treatment. BMW also offers an M2 CS, and there were CS versions of the previous-generation M3 and M4.

The M5 CS is basically the M5 you'd get if engineers from the BMW M division were given free rein to craft the car. It should come as no surprise then that the M5 CS is the quickest and most powerful production BMW to date.

Under the hood is the familiar S63 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, tuned here to deliver 627 horsepower. In comparison, the regular M5 makes 600 hp and the M5 Competition makes 617 hp. All three versions make the same 553 pound-feet of torque.

But the M5 CS has also benefitted from 230 pounds of weight savings compared to the standard M5. The result is a curb weight of 4,114 pounds. Weight savings have come from lightweight carbon-fiber bucket seats borrowed from the latest M3 and M4 up front, and two individual seats in the rear instead of the standard bench. The car also features carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for the roof, hood, rear spoiler, front splitter, rear diffuser and side mirror caps.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are also fitted as standard and alone help save 51 pounds. The brakes feature calipers painted red (as opposed to the traditional blue used on M cars) and sit within 20-inch forged aluminum wheels with an exclusive bronze finish that is found on other areas of the car, like on the grille. Another exclusive touch are motorsport-inspired yellow headlights, albeit only for the daytime running lights.

According to BMW, the M5 CS will rocket to 60 mph from rest in 2.9 seconds and top out at 190 mph.

Retained is the M5's 8-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system known as M xDrive. At the push of the button, the driver can choose drive to go to the rear wheels only.

The suspension has also been further developed compared to the M5 and M5 Competition. There are 10% stiffer springs, 0.2-inch lower ride height, increased front negative camber, a firmer rear anti-roll bar and tow-link ball-joint mounts, and retuning of the adaptive dampers to accommodate the lower weight. There are also stiffer engine mounts, and track-ready Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires can be added as a no-cost option.

A new Setup function allows the driver to configure their ideal vehicle setup for the powertrain, drivetrain and chassis via the infotainment screen. The driver can save two different profiles and access them quickly using the red M1 and M2 buttons on the steering wheel. There are also pre-configured Road, Sport and Track settings to choose from.

Buyers will be glad to note that the car comes fully loaded with all of the M5's top-shelf options. The really is very little to add. Basically there's only the color to choose. The standard color is a gray metallic known as Brands Hatch, but buyers can choose from two available colors: Frozen Brands Hatch and Frozen Deep Green metallic.