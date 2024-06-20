The 2025 BMW M5 will debut on June 26

Wagon and sedan versions are expected

The 2025 BMW M5's front end will be defined by an illuminated grille

BMW took to social media on Wednesday to confirm the debut of a new M5 will take place on June 26.

Together with the confirmation, BMW posted a teaser photo that reveals little apart from the car's illuminated grille. The debut is expected to take place at the end of the month.

Both sedan and wagon body styles are planned, though it isn't clear whether both body styles will be revealed at the same time. What is clear is that both body styles will be offered in the U.S., unlike the M3 which is only offered here as a sedan.

Prototypes for both the M5 sedan and M5 Touring wagon have been spotted, and BMW has confirmed that the testing is close to completion. That means sales will likely start this year, and the new M5 should arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S.

X post by BMW made on June 12, 2024

The new M5 is based on the redesigned 5-Series introduced for the 2024 model year, and is expected to be the sole variant in the 5-Series family to offer a V-8 engine. The V-8 won't be the only power source, though. It is expected to get paired with an electric motor integrated with the transmission, in this case an 8-speed automatic.

The same setup is good for 644 hp in the BMW XM and 738 hp in the more hardcore XM Label Red, and either figure would mark an increase for the M5. The outgoing M5 tops out at 627 hp in CS guise. With the plug-in hybrid setup, a modest electric driving range should also be possible.

Expect a significant weight penalty for the hybrid tech, though performance should still be improved over the outgoing M5. That car in CS guise will rocket to 60 mph from rest in 2.9 seconds and top out at 190 mph.