BMW's given the M2 a bump of 20 hp

The updated 2025 BMW M2 costs $66,075

The M2 gets new wheel, color, and trim options for 2025

BMW has updated the M2 together with the rest of the 2-Series range for the 2025 model year.

While the updates to the 2-Series are relatively mild, the M2 gets a 20-hp bump in power, bringing total output from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 to 473 hp.

That's the same level the engine delivers in the base M3, which comes with rear-wheel drive only. The M3 can also be had with all-wheel drive when upgrading to M3 Competition spec, in which case power for the latest 2025 model comes in at 523 hp.

In the M2, the engine powers the rear wheels only, either via a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic, and the drive torque can be split from left to right thanks to a standard Active M Differential. BMW also tweaked the accelerator mapping to deliver improved response, regardless of the drive mode, and the automatic comes with its own three settings to alter shift characteristics.

The automatic makes for the quicker option here, hitting 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, or 0.2 of a second quicker than the manual. The top speed in both cases is 155 mph as standard or 177 mph with the available M Driver's Package.

Beyond the powertrain tweaks, the 2025 M2 also benefits from an expanded color palette, new wheel finishes, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and new trim materials. The M Carbon bucket seats can also now be added as an individual option.

Like all 2025 2-Series models, the M2 comes with a digital dash comprised of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The driver interacts with the screens via BMW's iDrive interface, the latest version of which features a customizable section that remains on the infotainment screen's home display. It allows owners to add their favorite features, so they're always immediately available. Frequently used features such as climate controls and seat heaters are also permanently displayed here.

2025 BMW M2 2025 BMW M2

Standard features include three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Augmented reality navigation is available.

The 2025 M2 starts sales in August. The base model will cost $66,075, including a $1,175 destination charge. That's a $1,880 increase in the previous year's pricing. Though it's yet to be confirmed, a more hardcore M2 CS model is thought to be in the pipeline.

Production of the M2 is handled at BMW's plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It's where the regular 2-Series coupe is also built.