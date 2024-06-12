The 2025 BMW 2-Series will cost $40,375

Minor updates for 2025 to the 2-Series lineup include new paint colors, wheels, and trim options

The 2025 BMW 2-Series goes on sale in August

A compact coupe with rear-wheel drive from a premium brand is hard to find these days, unless you're willing to pay well over $50,000, but BMW still offers an affordable one in the form of the 2-Series.

The 2025 model goes on sale this August with a starting price of $40,375, including a $1,175 destination charge. That's $580 more than last year but BMW has implemented some updates, albeit mild ones.

The new model year brings new paint finishes, wheel patterns, steering wheel designs, and interior trim options, as well as an updated iDrive interface with a customizable section that remains on the homescreen of the 14.9-inch infotainment screen (joined by a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster). It allows owners to add their favorite features, so they're always immediately available.

Also permanently on the homescreen are frequently used features such as the climate controls and seat heaters, though it means there aren't any physical controls for these features. For anyone who hates using screens, BMW's voice assistant can also be used to control many of the features.

2025 BMW 2-Series (M240i)

Other changes include new control knobs for the air vents on the dash, and an updated ambient lighting system that has new elements in the covers of the central air vents. Two steering wheel designs are available. There's a standard two-spoke design plus an available M steering wheel with leather trim and a flat-bottom design.

No change has been made to the powertrains. The base 230i grade comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 255 hp. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and spins the rear wheels as standard or all four when all-wheel drive is selected, an option that costs an additional $2,000.

Buyers seeking more performance can opt for the M240i, which is priced from $51,275 including destination. Once again, rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is a $2,000 option. The M240i comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 rated at 382 hp. This grade also comes standard with an 8-speed automatic and can deliver a 0-60 mph time as low as 4.1 seconds. The top speed for all grades is 130 mph, but rises to 155 mph when using summer tires.

2025 BMW 2-Series (M240i)

The M240i comes standard with an M Sport Package, which is available for the 230i grade. For 2025, the M Sport Package features revised fascia designs with enlarged air intakes and new vertical reflectors up front and a diffuser-like insert for the rear.

BMW also continues to offer the M2 for 2025. This hardcore coupe has its own series of updates, including a 20-hp boost for its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6, bringing total output to 473 hp.

Production of the 2-Series is handled at BMW's plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.