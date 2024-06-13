An updated Volkswagen Golf R will debut this summer

Golf R power output is set to increase to 329 hp

It's unclear if the Golf R will continue to offer a manual transmission





Volkswagen unveiled an updated Golf range earlier this year, but noticeably missing was the high-performance Golf R grade.

It's set to debut this summer and VW took to social media on Tuesday to confirm the car is coming with 329 hp, which will be generated by the familiar 2.0-liter turbo-4.

The 329-hp rating matches the output of the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition launched in 2022, though that special edition was detuned in the U.S. to match the standard Golf R's 315-hp rating. It isn't clear whether VW will also detune the updated Golf R for the U.S. market.

What's also unclear is whether VW will continue to offer a 6-speed manual on the updated Golf R as an alternative to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The automaker has already killed the manual on the updated Golf GTI.

Teaser for 2025 Volkswagen Golf R debuting in mid-2024

VW has previously confirmed that all-wheel drive will still be a core feature of the updated Golf R, though.

The updated Golf range benefits from revised styling, increased standard equipment, larger infotainment screens (10.4 inches standard and 12.9 inches available), and improved electronic driver-assist technology.

Once again, the U.S. will miss out on most of the updated Golf range. Only the Golf GTI and Golf R grades will be sold here. Both are set to arrive as 2025 models.

The updated Golf is expected to be the last to offer gas engines, as the next-generation Mk9 Golf has been confirmed by VW to be an electric vehicle. It's due around 2028.