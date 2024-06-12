The fourth generation of the modern Mini lineup continues to grow with the reveal on Wednesday of the new Cooper 4-Door hatchback.

While Mini's latest Cooper in two-door hatch form is, depending on the market, offered with the choice of gas or electric power, the Cooper 4-Door has been revealed with gas powertrains only.

Electric versions of the Cooper are based on a newly developed dedicated EV platform, while the gas versions are essentially a major update of the outgoing generation. However, in the case of the Cooper 4-Door, which also shares its mechanicals with its predesscor, Mini claims extra width. This makes the rear seats more comfortable with three passengers, while providing up to 32.6 cubic feet of cargo space when the rear seats are folded flat.

The Cooper 4-Door has been revealed in Cooper C form with a 156-hp 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3, and in Cooper S form with a 204-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. The Cooper C will do 0-62 mph in 8.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 134 mph, while the Cooper S manages 0-62 mph in 6.8 seconds and maxes out at 150 mph, according to Mini.

2025 Mini Cooper 4-Door

Like the two-door Cooper, the Cooper 4-Door features an interface with an OLED display and Mini Operating System 9, incorporating natural-language voice recognition that responds to the prompt, "Hey Mini," just like the voice-recognition systems in luxury models from parent company BMW. Digital key functionality will also be available.

Mini hasn't announced pricing or an on-sale date for the U.S. Expect this hatch to follow the gas-powered two-door Coopers that are expected to arrive in the U.S. in the coming months. They should arrive as 2025 models. High-performance John Cooper Works versions of the two-door Cooper are still in the works, both with gas and electric powertrains.

In addition to the new Cooper hatch models, a new Mini Countryman crossover also arrives for the 2025 model year, and the U.S. is getting both gas and electric versions. Mini in April also revealed a second crossover called the Aceman, which is smaller than the Countryman. The Aceman is a dedicated EV, and it hasn't been announced for sale in the U.S. just yet.