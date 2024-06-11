Audi has once again been spotted testing a prototype for its new RS 5 Avant, this time while it was lapping the Nürburgring. The test vehicle was heavily camouflaged, but the general shape of the new RS 5 Avant and some finer details like the intakes of the front fascia and the wide wheel arches could clearly be seen.

Lotus has an electric super sedan called the Emeya, and independant testing has shown the vehicle's 102-kwh battery can charge from 10-80% in as little as 14 minutes. That's a record for production EVs, according to Lotus, though for the test the vehicle required a DC fast-charger able to deliver 400 kw.

Denmark's Kalmar Automotive has finally started delivering its Porsche 911 restomods in the U.S. The cars are available locally via California's Canepa, and production is set a maximum of just 12 per year—for worldwide consumption.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 Audi RS 5 Avant plug-in hybrid hits the 'Ring in new video

Lotus Emeya electric sedan charges from 10-80% in 14 minutes

Kalmar brings its bespoke 911s to US with help from Canepa

2022 Dodge Durango, Ram HD trucks recalled for software fail

Tesla Cybertruck turned into silent police cruiser

2025 Chevy Blazer EV gets lower base price, omits some features

Ferrari: We'll build V-12s until they're outlawed

Review: 2025 Volvo XC60

Manual-equipped 2024 Ford Mustangs recalled for fire risk

Tesla Supercharging is losing edge vs. other public EV charging