2024 Ford Mustangs equipped with a manual transmission have been recalled

Affected cars have an issue with the retention of the clutch pressure line to the firewall

The issue could lead to brake fluid flowing to the engine bay, or even a fire

Ford has issued a recall of its latest Mustang due to the chance the transmission may fail to shift or a fire may start under the hood.

The recall affects manual-equipped Mustangs from the 2024 model year, regardless of powertrain. Approximately 8,161 vehicles are affected in the U.S.

According to the recall notice, which was published by the NHTSA on June 3, improper retention of the clutch pressure line to the firewall means the line may come loose over time. A loose line could potentially come into contact with hot elements in the engine bay, like the exhaust system, which in turn could cause the line to melt.

In the case the line melts, brake fluid will flow into the engine bay. The brakes have a separate volume of brake fluid, meaning owners won't notice any issues with their vehicle's ability to the stop, but the leaking brake fluid from the clutch pressure line may cause the transmission to fail and the leaking fluid could also cause a fire if it comes into contact with a sufficiently hot surface.

2024 Ford Mustang GT

Ford became aware of the issue following an investigation resulting from reports of underhood fires and smoke from three separate 2024 Mustangs with a manual transmission. The automaker isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

The issue is caused by a missing or improperly installed barrel nut designed to secure the clutch pressure line to the firewall. The remedy requires a dealer to inspect the nut and install it properly if necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on June 17, but anyone looking for further information can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 24V394000).