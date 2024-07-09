2022-2023 Ford Mustangs are being recalled

Affected cars have a steering torque sensor calibration issue

The issue could lead to phantom steering and loss of vehicle control

Ford issued another recall for the Mustang, but this one is for the last-generation car.

A recall has been issued for 2022-2023 Ford Mustangs. The issue stems from a secondary steering torque sensor that might not be calibrated correctly. The secondary torque sensor in the steering gear might have inverted polarity.

The issue may cause the steering wheel to turn unintentionally side-to-side.

Dealers have been instructed to not "demonstrate or deliver any new in-stock vehicles" until the safety recall has been resolved.

Ford said 30,735 Mustangs are affected by the recall, but hasn't detailed which models specifically. Cars affected were built between September 15, 2022 and April 5, 2023.

To date, Ford's aware of two warranty claims related to the recall, but no accidents or injuries related to the issue have been reported.

According to the recall notice posted to the NHTSA's website, the remedy to the issue involves a trip to the dealership. A free software update will be performed on the power steering control module.

The NHTSA said notifications will be mailed out to owners starting the week of August 5. Anyone looking for further information can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 24V-493).