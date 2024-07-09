Honda's bringing back the Prelude nameplate

Honda's only confirmed the Prelude for Europe, but all signs point to a U.S. return as well

The Prelude will be a hybrid coupe, probably adopting the Civic Hybrid's powertrain

The Honda Prelude lives.

On Tuesday, Honda confirmed the Prelude will return has a modern hybrid coupe. So far the the Prelude's return has only been confirmed for Europe, but there's reason to believe the iconic name will return to the U.S. as well.

Honda Prelude concept

Previewed in concept form in October at the 2023 Tokyo auto show, details are slim at this point. The new Prelude appears to be a reskinned Civic Coupe, which notably is no longer sold in the U.S.

While the concept's exterior looks production ready, Honda hasn't shown the interior. The concept features dark tinted windows that can't easily be seen through.

Honda's mum on the production car's powertrain, but confirmed it will be a hybrid that delivers the "joy of driving via a perfect balance of driving dynamics and fuel efficiency." The 2025 Civic Hybrid just launched and it's quicker and more enjoyable to drive than the base turbo-4 car. The Civic hybrid isn't available with a manual transmission, and it's unclear if the new Prelude will offer the ability to #GiveAShift.

Honda Prelude concept

The Prelude nameplate launched in Japan in 1978. Historically it's been a sporty front-wheel-drive coupe with sleek bodywork covering mechanicals from mainstream models.

Honda showed the Prelude concept from the 2023 Tokyo auto show in November at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show. The Honda Prelude trademark was renewed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Aug. 15, 2023.

The Prelude nameplate died in 2022 when production ended after a run of five generations.

The Prelude concept, which has been repainted red since the concept debuted in white, will be shown at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.