Rock Creek edition gets all-terrain tires, off-road suspension, invisible hood view



Inside, Rock Creek sports water-repellent synthetic leather

2025 Nissan Rogue adds ProPilot Assist 2.1 with limited hands-free driving



The trend to outfit crossover SUVs with off-road packages rages on. The latest recipient of a bundle of off-road goodies is the 2025 Nissan Rogue, which gets a Rock Creek edition, Nissan announced on Monday.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition

The Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition follows in the muddy ruts of the Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek edition. It comes standard with 235/65R17 Falken Wild Peak all-terrain tires, an off-road-tuned suspension, a tubular roof rack accented in red with integrated cross bars, and a surround-view camera system with an invisible hood off-road view that works at up to 12 mph. Other exterior changes include a gloss black grille with silver accents, a revised front fascia with red accents, and gloss-black side mirrors. Available exterior colors include Everest White, Super Black, Boulder Gray, and Baja Storm. All-wheel drive comes standard, as does hill descent control.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition

Inside, it gets water-repellent synthetic leather upholstery with unique seat inserts, red accent stitching, and piano black trim on the dash. Additional amenities include heated front seats and a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area. An available Premium Package adds wireless smartphone charging, a heated steering wheel, a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, memory for driver’s seat and outside mirrors, a hands-free tailgate, reverse tilt-down outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, an auto dimming rearview mirror, and interior LED accent lighting.

Also new for 2025, the Rogue adds ProPilot Assist 2.1 that allows for hands-free, eyes-on-the-road driving on certain mapped freeways. It's optional on the SL and Platinum trim levels. Those models also use the enhanced surround-view camera system. In addition to the invisible hood view, it offer a wide front view covering 176 degrees.

Standard safety features on all 2025 Rogues include front and rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear cross traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings, automatic high beams, and a rear-seat alert system that warns if items are left back there.

Rogue S, SV, and Rock Creek edition models get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and satellite radio. The SL and Platinum upgrade to a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging.

2025 Nissan Rogue Rock Creek edition

The powertrain remains unchanged. It's a 1.5-liter turbo-3 with variable compression, and it produces 201 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. That power flows to the front or all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission.

The 2025 Nissan Rogue is due in dealers later this summer. Prices will be announced closer to the on-sale date.