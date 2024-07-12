Ineos Grenadier lineup might gain V-8, three-row, and smaller pickup models

Prototypes of each of these were shown at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Expanding the lineup to include these three variants wouldn't be difficult

Ineos will show off a fleet of potential new Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup truck variants in prototype form at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The fleet includes a Grenadier and Quartermaster fitted with portal axles by German firm LeTech. Portal axles offset the wheel hub below the axle centerline, in this case increasing ground clearance by 9.8 inches to 20.2 inches and wading depth by 9.9 inches to 41.3 inches, Ineos said in a press release. The axles also allowed for off-road tires.

While it didn't confirm whether portal axles will be offered as a factory option, Ineos noted that similarly modified vehicles have already been delivered to a fire department in Mühlheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

Ineos Quartermaster Shortmaster prototype

Also present will be a short-bed Quartmaster pickup truck nicknamed the Shortmaster. The crew-cab pickup uses the Grenadier's 115-inch wheelbase, which is 12 inches shorter than the standard Quartermaster wheelbase. The rear seats were moved forward to maximize the size of the bed, which is also fully integrated with the chassis.

Another Quartermaster-based prototype is the Safari, an eight-seater with three rows of tiered seats built by Botswana-based Ineos Kavango, and designed for safari tours and other relevant applications for that market.

Ineos also worked with Magna, which is slated to build the smaller Ineos Fusilier SUV, on a V-8 Grenadier prototype. The General Motors-sourced 6.2-liter V-8 produces 425 hp and 838 lb-ft of torque—a big jump from the 282 hp and 332 lb-ft produced by the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbo-6 currently used in the U.S.-market Grenadier. The engine swap required changing the engine mounts, water and oil cooling systems, exhaust, transmission bearings, heat shields, and even the center console, according to Ineos.

Ineos Grenadier rally-raid vehicle

Finally, Buzz Special Vehicles converted a Grenadier into an FIA-certified rally car. It features a modified version of the stock Grenadier's BMW turbo-6 producing 348 hp and 737 lb-ft, rally-specific suspension and brakes, and a stripped interior equipped with a roll cage and other necessary safety gear. It's slated to compete in the 2025 World Rally-Raid Championship.

Ineos also has some completely new models in development. It's said the aforementioned Fusilier will be offered with all-electric and range extended powertrains, but hasn't confirmed launch timing. And it's reportedly planning two more SUVs in addition to the Fusilier and Grenadier, along with a potential U.S. plant.