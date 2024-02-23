Ineos Automotive on Friday announced the follow-up to its Grenadier off-roader.

Called the Ineos Fusilier, this new model is a smaller SUV that will be offered with both all-electric and range-extended electric powertrains, Ineos confirmed in a press release. Launch timing will be announced later this year.

Ineos Fusilier

Exterior styling has a similar retro look to the Grenadier, but with some changes to minimize drag, according to Ineos. Chamfered edges and corners allow for smoother airflow around the body, while flush windows, recessed door handles, and integrated fender flares, side steps, and skid plates aim to give the Fusilier a smoother shape. Ineos also gave the Fusilier active grille shutters.

The Fusilier is slightly shorter in overall length and lower than the Grenadier. While the latter is available in both SUV and Quartermaster pickup truck body styles, Ineos has only confirmed the Fusilier as an SUV for now. Ineos began building Grenadier SUVs for the U.S. market in 2023, and has said the Quartermaster will be sold in the U.S. as well, so the Fusilier seems like a possibility for this market.

Ineos Fusilier

Powertrain details will be revealed at a later date, but Ineos confirmed that the Fusilier is based on a "bespoke skateboard platform." Most of the structure is made from steel, with aluminum doors and closures.

Like the Grenadier, the Fusilier will be built by Magna at that company's facility in Graz, Austria. Magna has experience with EVs. It also manufactures the Jaguar I-Pace and Fisker Ocean, and did much of the engineering work for the Fisker.