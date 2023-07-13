The rugged Grenadier SUV developed by British chemical giant Ineos and due in the U.S. later this year has just spawned a crew cab pickup truck body style.

Called the Grenadier Quartermaster, the pickup truck made its debut on Thursday at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., where Ineos also presented a Grenadier technology demonstrator equipped with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain.

The Grenadier Quartermaster pickup truck is based on a bespoke body-on-frame platform shared with the Grenadier SUV, but with a longer wheelbase of 127 inches versus the SUV's 115 inches. The rear bed measures a little over 60 inches in length and has a maximum payload rating of 1,675 pounds. The pickup's maximum tow rating of 7,700 pounds matches the rating of the SUV.

Other specifications include 10.4 inches of ground clearance, 31.5 inches of wading depth, and approach, breakover, and departure angles that Ineos claim are unrivalled when it comes to production pickups. Carraro-supplied solid beam axles feature at both ends.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Buyers can choose between diesel or gasoline engines, both of them BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbo-6 units. In each case there's also an 8-speed automatic and a four-wheel-drive system with a 2-speed transfer case. Front and rear diff locks are available.

The Grenadier Quartermaster is already available to order in the U.K., where it is priced to start at 66,215 British pounds (approximately $86,550). Ineos hasn't said whether the pickup will also be sold in the U.S., and there's a chance we may not see it due to the Chicken Tax which slaps a 25% tariff on foreign-made light trucks. The SUV is coming here with a starting price of $71,500.

Grenadier production takes place at a former Mercedes-Benz plant in Hambach, France.

Ineos is also working on an electric off-roader that's thought to be smaller than the Grenadier. It's due in 2026.