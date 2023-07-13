After what seems like forever, Hyundai N has finally revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of the Ioniq 5 N. The car isn't simply a clone of the related Kia EV6 GT, as the Hyundai comes with more power and various N-developed functions, including one that simulates gear shifts for the feel of an ICE powertrain.

Lamborghini has revealed its LMDh race car destined to compete in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship starting in 2024. It features a hybrid powertrain just like the other LMDh cars, but the internal-combustion component is a bespoke V-8 developed in-house at Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsports department.

Porsche has revealed an open-top version of the Vision 357 coupe concept from earlier this year. Dubbed the Speedster, and it features an electric powertrain instead of the coupe's flat-6 engine. While the concepts aren't destined for production, some of their design elements could appear on future production models from the brand.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N runs on electrons but simulates an ICE car

Lamborghini reveals SC63 LMDh, signs 2 ex-F1 drivers

Porsche Vision 357 Speedster concept revealed

