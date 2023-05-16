The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which mixes hatchback and crossover cues, only reached dealerships last year, yet Hyundai is already close to launching a hotter version.

The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for an Ioniq 5 tuned by the Hyundai N performance division. It's confirmed by Hyundai for a debut in July, possibly at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. which takes place that month.

Compared to the regular model, the Ioniq 5 N prototypes feature new fascias, lowered suspension, a wider track, and a new wheel design. Our spy photographer noted the brakes were also upgraded from the production model with larger calipers and rotors. The prototypes also appear to ride on a harder suspension, which indicates new shocks and springs.

The Ioniq 5 N is based on the same skateboard-style E-GMP dedicated EV platform as the regular Ioniq 5. The regular model is available with rear or all-wheel drive thanks to a single rear motor or a combination of front and rear motors, and the latter is the best bet for the Ioniq 5 N, in combination with the Ioniq 5's biggest battery, in this case a 77.4-kwh unit.

As for how much power is on tap, the related 2023 Kia EV6 GT provides some clues. The EV6's range-topping GT grade offers up 576 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3.5 seconds. The regular Ioniq 5 tops out at 320 hp.

Hyundai has endeavored to make the Ioniq 5 N fun away from the dragstrip. Leveraging know-how from its successful World Rally Championship program, where it competes with the i20 N WRC, Hyundai has finely tuned the chassis systems to deliver fun handling as well, the company claims. This extends to various drive modes, including a mode for drifting called the N Drift Optimizer.

Hyundai hasn't said whether the Ioniq 5 N will reach the U.S., though the high-performance electric compact crossover is expected to arrive here for the 2024 model year, which points to a showroom appearance either late this year or early next.