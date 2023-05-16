A prototype for the Volvo electric crossover set to slot in below the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge compact duo has been spotted for the first time.

The new crossover will go by the name EX30, and Volvo is set to unveil it on June 7.

Volvo has confirmed the EX30 will make it to the U.S., though timing is uncertain. Given Volvo's current product cadence, the EX30 should arrive at dealerships 2024 as a 2025 model.

Volvo last week released a series of teaser shots that show some of the details, but the latest spy shots show the EX30's proportions in full and give us a good idea of what the vehicle will look like out on the road.

Teaser for Volvo EX30 debuting on June 7, 2023

Unlike the fully electric C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge, which use a platform originally developed for internal-combustion powertrains, the EX30 will ride on a dedicated EV platform. The platform will likely be the SEA modular EV platform of Volvo parent company Zhejiang Geely, which debuted in 2021 in the Zeekr 001 and will also underpin the upcoming 2025 Polestar 4.

Comments made by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan to Australian media earlier this year point to the EX30 likely being built at a plant in China, both for local sale and export. Rowan has also previously hinted at the EX30 being offered via the Care by Volvo subscription plan, with minimum sign-up periods of only three months planned for some markets.