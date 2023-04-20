A redesigned Audi Q5 is in the works and a prototype has been spotted. The latest test vehicle is for the sporty SQ5 variant which should arrive roughly alongside the regular Q5 sometime next year. We should see them arrive in showrooms as 2025 models.

We know the prototype is for the SQ5 because of the four-pipe arrangement of the exhaust tips up back, the enlarged air intakes up front, and the large wheels housing large brake rotors.

There's also a glimpse of the dashboard in one of the shots, which looks to reveal the now ubiquitous single panel combining a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen.

The new Q5 will be the third generation of the nameplate, and it should arrive with somewhat familiar styling and powertrain options. The platform will likely be an evolution of parent company Volkswagen Group's MLB platform designed for premium front-wheel-drive vehicles and found in the current Q5.

2025 Audi SQ5 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Notably, the new Q5 will be the last generation with gas engines as Audi will only launch electric vehicles from 2026.

In the case of the SQ5, expect the powertrain to be the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 found in the current SQ5, possibly with a mild-hybrid component attached. Peak power should eclipse the current model's 349 hp.

An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive should also form part of the package.

Audi is also working on a redesign for the A4. This time around we might only see the A4 Avant wagon which Audi is expected to rebadge an A5 as part of a naming strategy shift that will see gas-powered models use odd numbers in their names and EVs use even numbers. An electric A4 E-Tron would then potentially be launched to replace the current gas-powered A4 sedan. Stay tuned.