Porsche is out testing prototypes for an updated Taycan, and the latest tester to be spotted is for the electric vehicle's Sport Turismo wagon body style. Our earlier shots show the Taycan sedan.

The Taycan initially arrived as the sedan for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader for 2021 and Sport Turismo wagon for 2022.

The complete updated range should arrive for the 2024 model year, meaning a market launch late next year is likely, though the launch may be pushed into early 2024.

The updates, which likely constitute a mid-cycle refresh for the Taycan, will be subtle, judging by the latest prototype. Camouflage front and rear point to new fascia designs, as well as new internals for the lights. The wheel pattern also looks to be new.

2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear if any powertrain changes are planned but a new battery chemistry could potentially lead to increased range or power discharge capability, or both. Porsche will also likely have some software tweaks, as the automaker has added minor software updates each successive year since the Taycan's launch.

Performance in the Taycan currently tops out with the Turbo S grade whose peak output is 616 hp (750 hp temporarily), or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of around 162 mph. And depending on the grade, Taycan buyers also have two battery options: 79.2 and 93.4 kwh.

Interesting, there are rumors a new range-topping option may be in the works, a potential Taycan Turbo GT grade with closer to 1,000 hp. A prototype with major aerodynamic mods has also been spotted, suggesting there may be some truth to the rumors.

With close to 1,000 hp, the Taycan could potentially accelerate quicker than the Tesla Model S Plaid which hits 60 mph in around two seconds. The current Turbo S is already quicker than the Tesla around a racetrack. Last summer it became the fastest production EV around the Nürburgring when it clocked a 7:33.35 lap time, or more than two seconds quicker than the Model S Plaid's time.