Land Rover redesigned the Range Rover Sport for 2023, and soon the SUV's high-performance variant developed by the SVO special projects group will be launched.

It's due for a reveal on May 31, and this time around will carry an SV badge, instead of the former SVR designation. We now have new footage of a prototype testing at the Nürburgring.

The previous Range Rover Sport SVR delivers an impressive combination of luxury and track capability, making it an SUV that's not only fast but also comfy. The new Range Rover SV should only improve on those qualities.

We know this is the SV because of the additional intakes in the front fascia, plus a diffuser integrated into the rear fascia that also houses a pair of exhaust tips on either side. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake rotors and calipers that almost fill the wheels.

Underpinning the redesigned Range Rover Sport is the MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform of JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover). The platform has been designed to fit both internal-combustion and electric powertrains, and is lighter than the D7 platform it replaces. This latter attribute should help improve the performance of the Range Rover Sport SV.

Power will most likely come from a BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8, an engine that delivers 523 hp in the regular Range Rover Sport. Expect it to make close to 600 hp in the SV version. The supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 used in the previous Range Rover Sport SVR delivers 575 hp.

2024 Range Rover Sport SV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Beyond the potent powerplant, the Range Rover Sport SV should also benefit from tweaks to the transmission, suspension, and anti-roll system.

Look for the vehicle to arrive as a 2024 model. JLR plans to offer it via invite only, which points to a price that could come close to or even exceed the $142,950 sticker of the previous Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition, the special final-edition version of the previous generation that was revealed in 2021.